Do My Legs Look Good In This Power Suit?

28 Mar 2017 · 69 minutes

Do My Legs Look Good In This Power Suit?
So many questions this week. Is the price of bananas about to skyrocket? If you give birth in a Cyclone should you name the baby after the Cyclone during which you birthed? If you're a powerful woman discussing national issues do you need to shave your legs so the paper can report on them instead of your important work? Can you claim to be into clean living, and still have botox? Have you ever been summoned to the bosses office and been asked to show your boobs? When someone says "did you have a GOOD weekend" are they actually asking if you got a shag in?  In a world of hustle and striving to be better, what happened to ever being "mediocre"? And we know teens want to get drunk and have sex, but what happens when things go wrong, are filmed, and then distributed all throughout the school? Have parents gone soft when it comes to cracking down?

Plus, the app, TV show and podcast recommendation for your downtime. Whenever the hell that is.

Phew.

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright.

Jessie has Glandular Fever. Poor lamb. Get well soon Jessie. 

Mia recommends Youtube Kids and the Our Pact app

Holly is all about Wil Anderson's Comedy Special on Stan

Monz recommends the podcast S-Town

You can listen to Holly on This Glorious Mess

Mia's No Filter with Wil Anderson is here

And our newest podcast, for KIDS, is The Beanies! And it's coming soon. Subscribe here

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

Email us: [email protected]

To find any books mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place. 

Sign up for Mia's newsletter, and Monz's newsletter here

Tell a friend about the show. Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself. Don't look at their pics, you might see something weird, just go straight to the App Store, download the Mamamia Podcast app, or push straight onto the Podcast App on their iPhone and subscribe them to this show. Much thanks. Many hugs.

