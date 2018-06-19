Do My Boobs Look Small In This?

There's a lot going on this week...

Science says cats are better than dogs, we do a whole segment on men and their feelings and we talk about boobs. Specifically, what do you tell people if you've had a breast reduction but don't want to say you've had said reduction? It's a tricky one.

Plus, Beyonce and Jay Z have just released a new album together. Two years on from the album where she told the world he was a lying, cheating dog, which begs the question is this the most public patch up in pop culture history ever?

And we need to talk about men. And their feelings.

