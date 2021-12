Mia’s been watching a documentary about a story that is so bizarre she needs to debrief. ‘The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin’ is about the seedy underworld of a church in the US which preaches a “weight-loss” gospel, and its charismatic leaders who died in a plane crash before the film was released.



CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney