Death, Sex and Feminist Prefects

Cartoonist Bill Leak died. But rather than celebrating his life, many of his critics have vocally celebrated his death. Should we always respect someone in death, even if we didn’t agree with them? The Girls episode that blew open a conversation many of us had been too afraid to have. Is there such thing as casual sexual assault? Plus - have you noticed anything about RomComs of late? There’s an argument that modern dating has changed the ‘happily ever after’ narrative for movies in Hollywood.

Plus, we're on Amal Clooney Bump Watch, Monique has had enough of sexualised songs on radio, Amy Schumer's new Netflix comedy gets roasted, and the Sydney School Boys who started the biggest conversation on International Women's Day.



Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Mia recommends How to Murder Your Life, by Cat Marnell. Published by Penguin

Jessie recommends the RHOS on Foxtel, and then The Recap podcast that drops on Sunday nights straight after the show

Monz recommends deleting any fitspo from your insta feed.

