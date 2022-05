Over the last two years, the 'Girl Boss' era has been dwindling for reasons ranging from pandemic to cultural to political. But it’s recently pivoted to a decline that the internet seems to be enjoying with a sinister glee. Are we done with aspiration? And do we reserve a different tone for female founders than male founders?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges