Australia looks very different from what it did only a week ago. 12 million Aussies, including two of us, are currently in some sort of lockdown. With a Victorian lockdown veteran joining us as guest host, Jessie has something she wants to say to Susan Carland.

Plus, are you a people-pleaser? How can you use that to your advantage?

And, Ellidy Pullin lost her partner in a freak accident almost 12 months ago. This week, she announced she’s pregnant with his baby.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Sex/Life on Netflix. Susan's lockdown reco is to watch the classic cinema you never have time for!

CREDITS

CONTACT US

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

