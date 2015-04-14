Childless by choice: the last female taboo

Motherhood is still considered a benchmark that women should aspire to. What happens when you have other plans? Will Hillary Clinton smash the biggest glass ceiling on the planet? A work uniform could change your life. And the reason you need to dust off a recipe book this week.
Show notes
Thanks to Holly Wainwright for co-hosting, you can hear her on This Glorious Mess
Shelly Horton is happily childfree, thankyou very much
Jamila Rizvi has a challenge: cook from Jerusalem.
Monique Bowley is absorbed by ye olde period drama The Paradise - it's on Netflix.
Here's the story about that sex toy that can impregnate you
The woman that wore the same outfit to work everyday for 3 years
