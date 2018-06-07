Check On Your Strong Friend

mamamia out loud

07 Jun 2018 · 52 minutes

Check On Your Strong Friend
Back
play Episode

So many women own a bag, purse, or phone-case emblazoned with the name Kate Spade.  And on Wednesday, this iconic designer was found dead in her home in New York, shocking everyone. So what are the conversations we should be having around her death?  

Plus, if you’re seeing Sex And The City everywhere in your feeds this week, it’s because it is officially 20 years old. So what do Carrie and her mates mean to young feminists?

If you or anyone you know needs help contact: Lifeline on 13 11 14 - Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36- Headspace on 1800 650 890

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly WainwrightJessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Subscribe to our new Wedding planning podcast, HITCHED, here.

What You Should Read / Watch / Listen

Jessie: Listening to The Teachers Pet Podcast.

Holly: Reading Still A Queen by Constance Hall

Mia: Downloading the Can Do app.

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???