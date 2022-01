After winning a court case to end her 13 year-long conservatorship, Britney Spears is a free woman. Free to do and say whatever she wants, even if that's posting (near) nudes on Instagram. Holly and Mia wonder if we should we be worried or happy for her? Or Both?



CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Leah Porges