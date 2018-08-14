Break Out Of Your Turtle Shell

Jessie’s back from holidays and we're jumping in the deep end with a chat about the scary side of cosmetic surgery after a women went blind from forehead fillers. Eeek!

Plus we find out what it means to be a social turtle and which one of the Outlouders qualifies for the title.

And The Bachelor is back on our screens tonight, so Jessie explains why we're all going to fall in love with the Honeybadger.

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Buy tickets for our live shows here.

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.