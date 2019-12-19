Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

mamamia out loud

6 days ago · 18 minutes

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019
Back
play Episode

Happy Christmas day!

While you’re enjoying your time away or getting stuck in awkward extended family conversations, why not bury yourself in a thought-provoking read? 

Jessie, Holly, and Mia share their favorite books of the year so you can get that bedside table stocked for the holidays.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud was brought to you by Amazon Prime Video

BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo

Fleishman is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

How to Be Second Best by Jessica  Dettmann

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney 

Any Ordinary Day by Leigh Sales

The Dog Runner by Bren MacDibble

How to Bee by Bren MacDibble

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Books by the Bronte Sisters

LINKS

The Book Club Podcast- https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-book-club/

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here...https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???