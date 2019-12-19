Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

Happy Christmas day!
While you’re enjoying your time away or getting stuck in awkward extended family conversations, why not bury yourself in a thought-provoking read?
Jessie, Holly, and Mia share their favorite books of the year so you can get that bedside table stocked for the holidays.
BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Fleishman is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
How to Be Second Best by Jessica Dettmann
Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney
Any Ordinary Day by Leigh Sales
The Dog Runner by Bren MacDibble
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens
Producer: Lem Zakharia
