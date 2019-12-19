Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

Happy Christmas day!

While you’re enjoying your time away or getting stuck in awkward extended family conversations, why not bury yourself in a thought-provoking read?

Jessie, Holly, and Mia share their favorite books of the year so you can get that bedside table stocked for the holidays.

BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo

Fleishman is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

How to Be Second Best by Jessica Dettmann

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney

Any Ordinary Day by Leigh Sales

The Dog Runner by Bren MacDibble

How to Bee by Bren MacDibble

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Books by the Bronte Sisters

