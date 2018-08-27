Book Club: How To Be Perfect

mamamia out loud

27 Aug 2018 · 22 minutes

Book Club: How To Be Perfect
Last year, it was about The Mummy Bloggers. This year it’s all about How To Be Perfect.

Mamamia Out Loud host Holly Wainwright's first novel focused on the complicated lives of three blogging mum's desperate for their blog to win the coveted Blog-ahhs.  In the sequel, How To Be Perfect, the focus shifts to the world of wellness.

Mia and Jessie sit down to talk about Holly’s new book in this special bonus episode of Out Loud, and give you a sneak peek of what you'll find inside...

Buy Holly's book How To Be Perfect here. It's out on the 29th of August.

