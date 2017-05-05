Bonus: Work Strife Balance

There are many, many books written by many successful women who talk about how wildly successful they are.

Mia Freedman's book is not one of them.

In typical Mia style, it's her life laid bare: the mistakes, setbacks, and slip ups. The kind of life lessons you won't see in an Instagram quote.

It's helpful, honest, a tome for women who thinks 'am I the only one who feels like this'?

Join Mia in conversation with Mamamia's Monique Bowley, Jessie Stephens, and Holly Wainwright. Three women in their 20's, 30's and 40's, who each took something entirely different from the book.



