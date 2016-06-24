BONUS: Why you need more sleep and how to get it.

24 Jun 2016 · 30 minutes

BONUS: Why you need more sleep and how to get it.
Are you tired? We all are. Because between our insanely busy lives, and our constant connection to smartphones, we're in the middle of a sleep deprivation crisis. No more. We need an intervention. This bonus episode - from our health podcast The Well - is just what you need to get you there. It's full of practical tips on how to get your shit together in life and this episode on sleep has so much good advice in it, we had to share.

Close your eyes and listen.

