BONUS: Undiscovered podcasts and 17 other recommendations.

Ahh, Summer. A time of binge-watching, binge-listening and binge-reading. If you're looking to fill your eyeballs and ears with all the good stuff, here's the best shows, podcasts, books and apps that Mia Freedman, Monique Bowley and Jessie Stephens are recommending for your life.
TV:
Bright Lights; Starring Debbie and Carrie - on Foxtel
Blackish is on iTunes
Insecure is on Foxtel
Family Rules is on SBS
La La land is at the movies
BOOKS
Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld published by Penguin Random House and also on the Book Club podcast
Hillbilly-Elegy by J D Vance is published by Harper Collins
Leaving Time by Jodi Picoult and listen to her on No Filter
Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty published by Pan MacMillan
The Pleasures and Sorrows of Work by Alain de Botton
PODCASTS
Word For Word on itunes