BONUS: Undiscovered podcasts and 17 other recommendations.

Ahh, Summer. A time of binge-watching, binge-listening and binge-reading. If you're looking to fill your eyeballs and ears with all the good stuff, here's the best shows, podcasts, books and apps that Mia Freedman, Monique Bowley and Jessie Stephens are recommending for your life.

TV:

Bright Lights; Starring Debbie and Carrie - on Foxtel

Blackish is on iTunes

Insecure is on Foxtel

Girls is on Foxtel

Thirteenth is on Netflix

Minimalism is on Netflix

Family Rules is on SBS



La La land is at the movies

BOOKS

Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld published by Penguin Random House and also on the Book Club podcast

Hillbilly-Elegy by J D Vance is published by Harper Collins

Leaving Time by Jodi Picoult and listen to her on No Filter

Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty published by Pan MacMillan

The Pleasures and Sorrows of Work by Alain de Botton

PODCASTS

Casefile

Stranglers

Word For Word on itunes

Dear Prudence podcast

Show your work by Lainey Gossip