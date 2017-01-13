BONUS: Undiscovered podcasts and 17 other recommendations.

mamamia out loud

13 Jan 2017 · 24 minutes

BONUS: Undiscovered podcasts and 17 other recommendations.
Back
play Episode

Ahh, Summer. A time of binge-watching, binge-listening and binge-reading. If you're looking to fill your eyeballs and ears with all the good stuff, here's the best shows, podcasts, books and apps that Mia Freedman, Monique Bowley and Jessie Stephens are recommending for your life.

TV:

Bright Lights; Starring Debbie and Carrie - on Foxtel 

Blackish is on iTunes

Insecure is on Foxtel

Girls is on Foxtel

Thirteenth is on Netflix

Minimalism is on Netflix

Family Rules is on SBS

La La land is at the movies 

BOOKS

Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld published by Penguin Random House and also on the Book Club podcast

Hillbilly-Elegy by J D Vance is published by Harper Collins

Leaving Time by Jodi Picoult  and listen to her on No Filter

Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty published by Pan MacMillan

The Pleasures and Sorrows of Work by Alain de Botton

PODCASTS

Casefile

Stranglers

Word For Word on itunes

Dear Prudence podcast

Show your work by Lainey Gossip

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???