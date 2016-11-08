BONUS: Trumpocalypse. The women of Mamamia debrief

Grab chocolate and wine and join the Out Loud team (and a few others) for a real-time debrief about what a Trumpocalypse means for America, women and the world. And what the hell do we tell our daughters tonight? Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens are joined by Senior Editor Jackie Lunn, writer Rosie Waterland and friend of Mamamia and current US resident Kate Spies to discuss the results. Gulp.



* This podcast was recorded before the election result was officially announced.

