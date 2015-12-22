BONUS: The Year We Took Domestic Violence Seriously

2015 has been a year where we've had unprecedented public conversation around domestic violence.

The lynchpin? Rosie Batty. The Australian Of The Year etched her way into the hearts and minds of Australians for becoming the courageous and inspiring campaigner for domestic violence-related support.

But the related response was just as important.

Show Notes

Your hosts are Jamila Rizvi and Monique Bowley, with thanks to Georgie Dent.

Georgie's full article is here or via mamamia.com.au

Contact the show via [email protected], at twitter @mamamiapodcasts por via the facebook page, Mamamia Podcast Network.

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network. The entire suite of programs can be found in itunes, or on Soundcloud.