BONUS: The Year We Stopped Talking To Each Other

mamamia out loud

21 Dec 2015 · 12 minutes

BONUS: The Year We Stopped Talking To Each Other
Remember the days when you'd set the VCR? Or have to be home Sunday nights at 6:30pm to catch the once-a-week Disney movie? Or have to sit next to people on the couch and watch the same show, on the one screen?

HA. 

2015 was a game-changer for the way we watch TV.  A glut of streaming services entered Australia, feeding us quality TV programming, when we wanted it and how we wanted it.  

The result? A rennaisance of quality programming that we devoured. Families that can spend a night all enjoying something different. But what's the major downside? You literally cannot talk to anyone for fear of spoilers. 

Show notes:

Your hosts are Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi.

You can read Monique's full essay HERE.

Contact the show via [email protected], via twitter @mamamiapodcasts or via the Mamamia Podcast Network facebook page

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network. You can check out the entire suite of programs in itunes, via Soundcloud, or on Omny.

