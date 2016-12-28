BONUS: The Year We Filmed Everything

mamamia out loud

28 Dec 2016 · 16 minutes

BONUS: The Year We Filmed Everything
This year, did you share a Waleed Aly viral video? Dabble in Instagram stories or watch the PM do a Facebook live? 2016 was the year we filmed everything. So what were the big hits? What makes a video go viral? And do we really need to see Snapchat Birth? With more people watching Kylie Jenner's pouty Snapchat every day than Australia's biggest ratings shows of all time, umm, yeah. There are no signs of it letting up. 


Your host was Monique Bowley 

Thanks to Brittany Stewart  and Josh Britt from Mamamia

This show was produced by Monique Bowley

For the Mamamia Podcast Network.

