BONUS: The Year That Was Women On TV

From the final season of Girls to The Good Fight, the Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, Alisa Grace, The Sinner, Smilf, Feud, Top of The Lake and many more, 2017 really was the year that women took over the small screen.

So who were the groundbreakers? And which shows changed our lives? Laura Brodnik, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman discuss all things women on the screen and give you their recommendations...

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Laura Brodnik

The shows that we recommended were: Smilf, The Mindy Project, Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Good Place, Girls ‘American Bitch’, The Mindy Project, The Sinner, Top Of The Lake: China Girl, Orange Is The New Black

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.