BONUS: The Year That Was Women In Sport

If you thought last year was a good year for women in sport, think again. It’s all about 2017.

There was the Aussie Diamonds winning the Constellation Cup, the AFLW league, the Women’s Big Bash League, the Matilda’s beating Brazil and Cricket Australia giving all players pay parity.

So what is going to happen next? Mia Freedman is joined by Gemma Garkut and Michelle Andrews to find out.

