BONUS: The Year That Was #MeToo

We began the year watching a man who has been accused of sexual assault by no fewer than 13 women being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

We’ve ended in the middle of an earth-shifting #metoo movement, which has seen powerful men stripped of their untouchable status along with their honours and sometimes, their livelihoods.

Rachel and Holly are joined by the face of our local #metoo movement, journalist, activist and feminist Tracey Spicer to talk about how 2017 became the year the world woke up to sexual harrasment.

