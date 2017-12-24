BONUS: The Year That Was Activewear

BONUS: The Year That Was Activewear
From yoga pants that cost $200 to sneakers being worn on the red carpet - 2017 really was the year that activewear went next level. But has it gone too far? Join Mia Freedman, Brittany Stewart and Jessie Stephens for this bonus episode as they look back on the year that activewear and athleisure took over the world.

Your host is Mia Freedman with Brittany Stewart and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

