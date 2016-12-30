BONUS: The Year That Fashion Went Nude

30 Dec 2016 · 11 minutes

BONUS: The Year That Fashion Went Nude
Side vag, full vag, bum-baring. The red carpet this year was all about peek-a-boos, cut-outs and flesh flesh flesh. Is everyone on excellent terms with their laser hair removalist? What kind of underwear trickery has to happen? Who wore it (or didn't wear it) best? And despite how entertaining it all was, there's another darker message it's sending.

Join Mamamia editors as they recap the year that was in this six-part bonus series.

Your hosts were Monique Bowley and Mia Freedman

with Edwina Carr-Barraclough, editor at Mamamia

This show was produced by Monique Bowley

For the Mamamia Podcast Network.

