BONUS: The Year Politics Went Psycho

mamamia out loud

25 Dec 2016 · 36 minutes

BONUS: The Year Politics Went Psycho
It’s been a weird year. There was the rise of Trump, there was Brexit, and like a bad soapie, Pauline Hanson returned for a sequel in Australian politics. What were the big themes of the year, and where to next? Political guru Annabel Crabb joins us to dissect the year that was.


Your host was Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright 

With thanks to ABC political commentator, columnist, author and nit-wrangler Annabel Crabb

This show was produced by Monique Bowley

For the Mamamia Podcast Network.

