EXTRA: The Deadliest Mass Shooting In Modern US History

02 Oct 2017 · 21 minutes

Today, America is reeling from what looks to be the worst mass shooting in its history. A gunman opened fire during a concert at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Hotel yesterday and the death toll is currently 59 with an astonishing 527 injured and currently being treated in hospitals throughout Las Vegas. Tell Me It's Going To be OK co-hosts Mia Freedman and Amelia Lester recorded this special episode to debrief on the deadliest mass shooting in US history and gun laws that desperately need a change.

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett. 

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright.

