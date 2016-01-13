SNEAK PEEK: The Binge. Making A Murderer.

mamamia out loud

13 Jan 2016 · 38 minutes

SNEAK PEEK: The Binge. Making A Murderer.
So...did he do it? Join Rosie Waterland and our TV bingers as they discuss the show that everyone's talking about.; Making a Murderer. This bonus episode is part of a new show we're working on....we just couldn't hold our tongues any longer.

Your hosts are Rosie Waterland, Sarah Jane Collins and Laura Brodnick

This show was produced by Monique Bowley

Tell us something via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network 

 

