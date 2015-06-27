BONUS EPISODE: Annabel Crabb on I Don't Know How She Does It

mamamia out loud

27 Jun 2015 · 25 minutes

BONUS EPISODE: Annabel Crabb on I Don't Know How She Does It
Back
play Episode

Have you ever looked at Annabel Crabb and thought "how does she manage all that?"

An author, columnist, political journalist, TV host, speaker and kitchen goddess, she also has three children and a smile on her face. 

The newest podcast from the Mamamia Women's Network is called: I Don't Know How She Does It. It's conversations with some of the busiest women we know. We'll hear the tips and strategies, from balancing children and budgets to career and health. 

For every woman who has looked at another and wondered "how does she manage her life?", this is your podcast.

Subscribe in itunes or your podcast app. 

 

The program is hosted and produced by Sarah Macdonald. 

This podcast is also produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Support for this podcast comes from CommBank’s Start Smart program – changing the way young people learn about finance.

 

For more good listening, download our sister podcasts: This Glorious MessNo Filter, Just Between Us. And support the show by liking the Facebook page.

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???