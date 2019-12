Monique Bowley, Jo Robin and Lizzie Marton drink beers, watch The Bachelorette and talk about their thoughts. This week, eps 5 and 6 sees clown phobias rise, men with hats fall, and more sporting analogies than you can poke a stick at. Plus, will 'Shark Island' be embedded in the nations conscience forevermore as a symbol of hopelessness?

Warning, contains spoilers. Also a tiny bit of dick talk and the odd f word.