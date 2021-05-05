Ben Affleck is making headlines again, but it's not the JLo rumours we need to discuss, it's a Tik Tok video. Creepy or sexy? We discuss.

Plus, what’s happening in India? Is Australia’s travel ban racist? The biggest discussion in the news this week concerns India and our borders. With The Quicky's Claire Murphy in the hot seat, we’re answering all your questions...

And, after 27 years of marriage, Bill and Melinda Gates have announced they’re getting divorced… why do we care so much and what do we suspect has actually gone down?

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Claire wants you to check out Superstore on Netflix.

Listen to Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky here.

To learn more about MPlus and listen to the Daily Drop bonus episode of Mamamia Out Loud on Tuesdays and Thursdays, head to mamamia.com.au/mplus/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Claire Murphy

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Special thanks to Claire.

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.