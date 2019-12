Ever wondered why there aren't more women on the ABC's Q & A? Perhaps we all need to be a little more Beyonce about it.

The rules for drinking tea, why Queen Bey stole Superbowl half time this week, the toughest job interview questions from CEO's, and what does it mean if our churches are offering refugees sanctuary?

And sorry, we’re not talking about Valentines Day. Because there’s more to life than everyone’s relationship status. Cool? Cool.

Show notes: