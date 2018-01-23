Bendable Reeds And Submissive Dogs

One week without Holly and we’ve all turned into bendable reeds....let's see how long that lasts.

This week, Rachel Corbett steps into the driver's seat and things get a little loose.

Mia decides she might change her name to something more suited to her career, Jessie explains why Jacinda Ardern being pregnant and the Prime Minister is a very big deal and Rach is called a man.

Oh, and we go DEEP on Germaine Greer’s comments to see if the frustrations of members of the #metoo movement are justified.

Show Notes

Your host is Rachel Corbett with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Podcast Network

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively. Massively.