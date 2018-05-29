Barnaby Joyce Might Be Australia's Worst Boyfriend

Is Barnaby Joyce Australia’s worst boyfriend? It’s a big call, but the former Deputy Prime Minister continues to throw his girlfriend and mother of his fifth child, Vicki Campion, under the bus.

Plus, Roseanne Barr made an outrageous comment on Twitter and her show was cancelled, so is it because there was a woman in charge?

And, do you shave your legs using just water or soap? We need to talk...





Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Rachel Corbett

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

