Babies, Botox & Bye Bye Cosmo

Jessie got kidnapped by her twin sister Clare to go and stalk Harry & Megs. They didn't get very far. But Jessie is starting to see why everyone is obsessed with the Royals.

Plus, have you ever wondered what it feels like to get botox? We're joined by host of Mamamia’s You Beauty podcast and our executive editor Leigh Campbell who is going to answer all our questions.

And Mia farewells Cosmo, the magazine she edited for 10 years.

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

With thanks to Leigh Campbell. Subscribe to You beauty here.

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.