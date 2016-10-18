Avocado Wars and Ask Bossy says Goodbye

Do you brunch out without a care for the cost? Are you living a lavish life of daily takeaway lattes? No wonder you can’t buy a house. It's an intergenerational war over housing affordability, and things get uglier than an overripe avocado. Australians are grieving over the tragic story of the Davidson deaths. What does it say about family violence, mental health and community? Is Melania Trump a prisoner who is sending us signals with her eyelashes? Has Donald Trump's attitude ignited a new wave of political incorrectness? And where the SMEG is Oprah in all of this? And for those planning a Halloween costume, a guide to selecting a completely inoffensive and boring option so you don’t trigger anyone. You can never be too careful. And Ask Bossy gives her final piece of advice, and ends her time with the show on a Sultana cake. Because we had to.

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate de Brito.

Thanks to Jessie Stephens.

If you're struggling with the content in this episode,



Lifeline Australia provides 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services. 13 11 14. And Mensline Australia is on 1300 789 978

Kate De Brito recommends buying and eating lots of Youngcakes: the sultana cake making a difference to the lives of young people in aged care homes.

Mia Freedman recommends Iliza shlesinger on Netflix and the food episode of The Well

And Monique is doing Tabless Thursday because single-tasking is the new black.

