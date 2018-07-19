Are You An Overachiever Or An Ostrich?

Are You An Overachiever Or An Ostrich?
Is calling someone an overachiever a compliment or an insult? Holly thinks it’s a compliment, Jessie thinks it’s a backhanded dig.

And do you refuse to look at your finances and just pray the ATM will give you money when you go to get some out? Chances are, you’re a money ostrich.

Plus, we chat to viral photographer Edwina Robertson who is currently on a mission to educate people about the drought.

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly WainwrightJessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

With thanks to Edwina Robertson. Support her One Bucket page here.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Jessie: Listening to the Jo Rogan Podcast on Sleep

Holly: Going to the movies and seeing Hotel Transylvania 2 or The Incredibles 2

Mia: Reading There Are No Grown-Ups: A Midlife Coming-of-Age Story Book by Pamela Druckerman

