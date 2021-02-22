Young Chinese people are quitting their jobs and ditching the rat race in favour of a less ambitious life and career. It's a trend sweeping the world, and it's expected to reach Australia next year. Jessie, Mia and Holly ponder what is causing the "Great Resignation" and if it will change what work/life balance looks like.



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.