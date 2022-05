It's the Netflix show everyone is talking about, a scandalous tale of a high profile affair turned sexual assault trial. While most of us inhaled every episode, Holly is still on the fence about Anatomy of a Scandal. Can Mia and Jessie convince her to keep watching?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges