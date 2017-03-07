A Rare And Extremely Special International Women's Day Edition

This #IWD we are having a women's only show! Hosted by three women! Produced by an actual woman! Talking about women's issues! Incredible!

Seriously, though. We talk about Emma Watson's Vanity Fair cover. There's a new move for equality for pedestrian crossing symbols. Have you heard of The Alpha Wife? They're ruining marriages. Should you fake an orgasm or is that just rewarding bad behaviour? And the most juicy dilemma; a listener whose best friend wants to ensnare her in a Pyramid scheme. Awks.





Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Mia recommends

Jessie recommends TED TALK and Girls Season 6, eps 3 on Foxtel.

Monz recommends Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares on Yahoo7

Mia recommends Imposters on Stan

Thanks to Disney's Beauty And The Beast for sponsoring the show

And Special K for sponsoring the AFL women's segment

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud

Email us: [email protected]

To find any books mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place.

Sign up for Mia's newsletter, and Monz's newsletter here

Tell a friend about the show. Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself. Don't look at their pics, you might see something weird, just go straight to the App Store, download the Mamamia Podcast app, or push straight onto the Podcast App on their iPhone and subscribe them to this show. Much thanks. Many hugs.