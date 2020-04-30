It's Not About Adele

Pete Evans, of My Kitchen Rules, has recently parted ways with Channel Seven and Holly is scared silly that his views can now go unvetted. Is ‘cancel culture’ fuelling his extremist beliefs? And why is he not considered as a public health risk?

Adele’s most recent photo has had 10 times more likes than any photo she’s ever posted. Some feel betrayed and others feel like she’s won. Why is this photo evoking such an intense response?

For many of us who are on a dozen zoom calls a day, we’re getting the chance to perve on other people’s backgrounds. So, are bookshelves making a comeback? We discuss.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

