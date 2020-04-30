Search

It's Not About Adele

13 hours ago · 47 minutes

It's Not About Adele
Pete Evans, of My Kitchen Rules, has recently parted ways with Channel Seven and Holly is scared silly that his views can now go unvetted. Is ‘cancel culture’ fuelling his extremist beliefs? And why is he not considered as a public health risk?

Adele’s most recent photo has had 10 times more likes than any photo she’s ever posted. Some feel betrayed and others feel like she’s won. Why is this photo evoking such an intense response?  

For many of us who are on a dozen zoom calls a day, we’re getting the chance to perve on other people’s backgrounds. So, are bookshelves making a comeback? We discuss.

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by Natural Chip Co’s Veggie Rings... https://www.snackbrands.com.au/ncc-veggierings

LINKS

Adele’s photo… https://www.instagram.com/p/B_1VGc5AsoZ/

RECCOS

Jessie- Normal People on Stan… https://www.stan.com.au/watch/normal-people

And Paul Mescal’s instagram… https://www.instagram.com/paul.mescal/?hl=en

And an episode of the True Crime Conversations podcast… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/true-crime-conversations/bali-nine/

Mia- Avene cream… https://bit.ly/3dscVox

Holly- Louis Theroux’s podcast Grounded… https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p089sfrz/episodes/downloads

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

