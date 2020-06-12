Search

The Sexy Movie You Really Shouldn't See

a day ago · 41 minutes

The Sexy Movie You Really Shouldn't See
Restrictions are being reintroduced in Victoria and we need an old-fashioned COVID-19 check in. What’s the situation, and should Australians be nervous? 

Also, Mia says that this week’s episode of No Filter is one of her all time favourites. So, who is Narelda Jacobs?

Plus, the government is planning to double the cost of Arts degrees. What does that actually mean? And… should we care?

And finally, an anti-recommendation from Jessie. 365 Days is the sexy Netflix movie you really mustn't watch. 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Officeworks… https://www.officeworks.com.au/campaigns/noteworthy/learning

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

