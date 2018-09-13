27 Minutes Of Awesome

The Bachelor used a woman’s sexuality as clickbait. Fair game, or too far? We speak to Moana Hope to find out what she thinks, and why she’s such a mad Bach fan.

Plus, it’s time we talk about what Germaine Greer said to Jessie Stephens last week.

And according to science, there’s a 27 minute morning routine that says it will change your life, but we call bullshit.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

