The Sexy Thriller: Maestra, LS Hilton

mamamia book club

20 Aug 2016 · 39 minutes

Art theft. A femme fatale. Wealth and status, class and sexxxxx. Labelled the "most shocking thriller of the year", this is a book sold for a SEVEN figure advance, that already has a Hollywood script in development. But is this sexy crime thriller just Fifty Shades of Grey meets The Goldfinch, and not in a good way? Does it live up to the hype? We talk self-serving female characters and why they rile so many readers up, whether the graphic sex in this novel was completely pointless, how Judith Rashleigh challenges conventional expectations for women, and of course, the perve factor of the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Your hosts are Monique Bowley and Jacqueline Lunn with Zoe Rochford

Maestra, By LS Hilton is published by Allen and Unwin

