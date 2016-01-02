The Self-Help One: Big Magic, Elizabeth Gilbert

Do you want to live a more creative life?

Elizabeth Gilbert, of Eat, Pray, Love fame says you can. And you MUST. But before you run out and enrol in life-drawing 101, stop right there. It's not neccessary.

This is a no-bullshit guide on how to make space for more creativity in your life. She argues that anyone can be creative, at anything, and her advice on how to stop giving a shit about what people think of you will have you highlighting passages and booking in for ice-skating/guitar/mosaic lessons.

A great read to start the new year.





This book was one of the top ten books of 2015, according to founder and content director of Mamamia, Mia Freedman.

