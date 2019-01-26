It’s not every day you pick up a book about people having sex with a fish. But if you’re listening to this podcast you’ve probably read Melissa Broder's book The Pisces, and you’re probably here because, well, you need to talk about the fact that a woman had sex with a merman.

On this episode, Jessie is joined by her twin sister Clare and they have a lot of questions...

What do you do when you fall in love with a merman?

How many metaphors were there in this book and did we understand them all?

How do you actually have sex with a merman?

Why oh why did they have to kill the dog?

And should there have even been a merman in this storyline?

Let's find out...

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book too. That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page. We'll be right here waiting for you!

Your host is Jessie Stephens.

With thanks to Clare Stephens

Elissa Ratliff is the producer of Mamamia Book Club.

