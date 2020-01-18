Search

Introducing Lady Startup Stories: Sally Hepworth Wrote A Book That Wasn't Good Enough

mamamia book club

a day ago · 37 minutes

Introducing Lady Startup Stories: Sally Hepworth Wrote A Book That Wasn't Good Enough
Hey! We're just popping into your feed to share an awesome episode of Lady Startup Stories with you - the podcast where Mia Freedman interviews female founders about the highs and lows of running their own business.

This episode features Sally Hepworth. Sally is an author, a mother, a wife, and the primary breadwinner for her family.

From the outside, Sally’s business is successful. Amy Poehler has even optioned the rights to turn one of her books into a TV show. 

But last year, Sally was told that the book she was writing wasn’t good enough, which meant she had no income for a year. 

So she had to adapt and this is how she did it. 

This episode of Lady Startup Stories is brought to you by GoDaddy. The place to go to get your business idea online.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guests: Sally Hepworth

You can buy Sally's books here - https://www.sallyhepworthauthor.com/.


Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald

