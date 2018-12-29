Nine Perfect Strangers

mamamia book club

29 Dec 2018 · 28 minutes

Nine Perfect Strangers
Liane Moriarty is one of the most successful authors on the planet and it's fair to say we love everything she does here at Mamamia. Which is why on this episode we're going deep on her latest novel Nine Perfect Strangers.

There's so much to discuss, like did it need a trigger warning? Were nine characters the perfect amount or too many? Was the plot a little far-fetched or just right? And how does it compare to her other books? Polly Taylor joins Jessie Stephens to discuss...

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book too.  That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page.  We'll be right here waiting for you!

Your host is Jessie Stephens. 

With thanks to Polly Taylor. 

Elissa Ratliff is the producer of Mamamia Book Club. 

