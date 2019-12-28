Jane Harper's Formula For Writing Books You Can't Put Down

mamamia book club

28 Dec 2019 · 31 minutes

Jane Harper's Formula For Writing Books You Can't Put Down
Back
play Episode

Jane Harper is the author of international bestsellers The Dry, Force of Nature and The Lost Man, and is inarguably one of the biggest names in Australian fiction. 

Harper, a former journalist, has a formula for writing a book that’s now been shared all over the world. She knows better than just about anyone, how to build intrigue, mystery and suspense, upon the backdrop of Australia’s harsh and unforgiving landscape. 

So, how does she make sure that the reader is entirely unable to put her book down? And where does she get her ideas from? 

In this episode, Jessie Stephens and Harper explore the processes behind Jane’s much-loved novels that have resonated deeply with more than one million people. 

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book.  That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page.  We'll be right here waiting for you!

Come join our Book Club Facebook group here.

You can buy Jane Harper's books on Apple Books at apple.co/mamamia

You can listen to Jane Harper’s Ted Talk about creativity here

Your host is Jessie Stephens. 

Leah Porges is the producer of Mamamia Book Club. 

You can call Jessie and Leah on 02 8999 9386. 

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

More Episodes

Peter FitzSimons Knows How To Write A Bestseller

36 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Jane Harper's Formula For Writing Books You Can't Put Down

31 minutes  ·  28 Dec 2019

Memoir or Fiction? Trent Dalton On Boy Swallows Universe

37 minutes  ·  21 Dec 2019

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

26 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2019

The Pisces

28 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2019

How To Be Perfect

38 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2019

Everything I Know About Love

32 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2019

The Lost Man

32 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2019

Nine Perfect Strangers

28 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2018

12 Rules For Life

48 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2018

Boy Swallows Universe

32 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2018

Book Club Is Back....

2 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2018

BOOK BONUS: How To Be Perfect

21 minutes  ·  28 Aug 2018

The Self-Helpy Book: Make It Happen, Michelle Bridges.

45 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2016

The Sexy Thriller: Maestra, LS Hilton

39 minutes  ·  20 Aug 2016

The Classic, Re-imagined: Eligible, Curtis Sittenfeld.

58 minutes  ·  13 Aug 2016

The Memoir: The Anti-Cool Girl, Rosie Waterland

43 minutes  ·  06 Aug 2016

The Thriller: The One Who Got Away, Caroline Overington

41 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2016

The Best Seller: Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

43 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2016

The Cult Read: The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up

43 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2016

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???