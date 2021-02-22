Mamamia Book Club

Dolly Alderton is the name on everyone's lips; her first book Everything I Know About Love was a best-seller, and her podcasts The High Low and Sentimental Garbage have listeners in stitches. Her debut novel, Ghosts, is an instant classic, resonating with women of all life stages.Lifestyle Editor Tamara Davis and Evening Editor Katie Stow join host Billi Fitzsimons to break down one of the biggests books of 2020, and whether it lives up to the hype.

