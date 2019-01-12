What do you call a book that's part memoir, part diary, part recipes? Are female friendships the ultimate love story? And can you write a memoir when you don’t have that much to say?

Jessie Stephens and Polly Taylor are talking about Dolly Alderton's Everything I Know About Love, and they have a lot to say...

Remember, this is a Book Club, so we're assuming if you're listening you've read the book too. That means there will be spoilers, so if you haven't read it, grab a copy, get reading and join us after you've turned the last page. We'll be right here waiting for you!

Come join our Book Club Facebook group here.

You can buy Dolly Alderton's 'Everything I Know About Love' on Apple Books at apple.co/mamamia

Your host is Jessie Stephens.

With thanks to Polly Taylor.

Elissa Ratliff is the producer of Mamamia Book Club.

You can call Jessie and Lize on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.